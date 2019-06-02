|
Marjorie "Sibley" Kopmeier-Havlick
1936-2019
Sibley Kopmeier Havlick, born January 3, 1936 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Gerhard and Marjorie Kopmeier. Sibley was a Milwaukee debutant, graduate of the University of Colorado and avid traveler. Sibley moved to Houston in the early 70's and became an I.S.A. Personal Property Appraiser.
Sibley was a docent at Bayou Bend, and Heritage Society member, along with various civic and charitable organizations.
Sibley is survived by her husband Milton E Havlick, Jr. and her precious dog Chrissy, her nieces and nephews and spouses: Nick and Seri Browne, Christopher and Anna Kopmeier, Karen and Pete Christianson, Cristina Perez Kopmeier, and Edwardo Perez Kopmeier.
Memorial Service will be June 21, 2019, at 10:00 am, at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 345 Piney Point Rd, Houston, TX, 77024
Reception immediately following in the Wheatcroft Parish Hall.
In lieu of flowers, Sibley would like you to make a donation to your favorite animal shelter or charity.
A special note for Sibley:
From tadpoles to tapestries, forbidden brownies in the fridge, fine porcelain to a peacock named "Blue Moon". Fine art, antiques, and collectibles. We saw it all
It was a good run
And I will miss you dear friend
--cheri
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 2, 2019