Marjorie "Margie" Eigelbach Lederer

1923-2020

Margie joined her husband George and her son George Jr. in Heaven, Tuesday, October 27th. Margie was a smart, creative woman and a proud mother above all else. A devoted Catholic, Margie forged many lifelong friendships as a longtime member and past President of the Charity Guild of Catholic Women. The best memories of Mom are cherished by Suzi Lederer Russell (Dale), Dr. John Lederer (Kumi), Paul Lederer (Dr. Eleanor), Kathy Thompson Lederer (George Jr.) Jim Lederer (Leila) and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held for the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store