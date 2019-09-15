|
|
Marjorie E. Montavon
1951-2019
Marjorie E. Montavon, 68, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2019, in Sarasota, FL. Marjorie was born on January 12, 1951 in Houston, Texas. Marjorie spent her life living in Houston, TX, Rome, Italy and Sarasota, FL. She had a creative spirit, loved art, and became emotional when beholding beauty. She faced adversity in her life but took every difficulty as a lesson to be more loving and caring to others.
Marjorie leaves behind her loving husband of 28 years, Matthew, her son Matthew Adam and her daughter Kiara; siblings Marie Black-Heinke of Houston and Emile (Bubba) Carl Fisher of Mississippi, and a loving extended family. She is predeceased by her father Henry Adam Mittelberger, her mother Eleanora Marie (Glaser), her step-brother Wesley Worsham, and her first husband Albert Joseph Baker, Jr. A graveside service is scheduled for Thursday, September 19, 10AM at Hollywood Cemetery, 3506 N. Main St., Houston, TX 77009. Pastor Ricky Black and Pastor Donald Black officiating.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 15, 2019