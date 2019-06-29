Marjorie T. Spring

1923-2019

Marjorie T. Spring, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully in Houston on Thursday, the 27th of June 2019. She was born in Littleton, New Hampshire on the 23rd of September 1923. Marjorie was raised in Southern Pines, North Carolina where she met her husband of almost 45 years, James J. Spring, Jr., who preceded her in death in 1990.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her daughter, Heather Spring, of Seadrift, Texas, and Heather's daughter, Melissa Leigh Klein of Denver, Colorado. She is survived by her sons, James J. Spring, III and his wife Judy of Houston, Robert T. Spring and his wife Lane of Dallas, and Christopher T. Spring and his wife Penny, of Kingwood. Marjorie is also survived by ten grandchildren, James S. Spring and Jonathan R. Spring, of Houston, Holly Spring Cimo, of Fort Worth, Robert T. Spring and Caroline Spring Gill of Dallas, Kelly Spring Chamberlain of Fort Collins, Colorado, Adam J. Spring, Matthew L. Spring and Molly R. Spring of Kingwood; and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Marjorie was a long-time member of the Charity Guild of Catholic Women, the Teresian Society, the Ladies of the Holy Sepulcher and St. Michael's Catholic Church.

Marjorie's family would like to thank the staff of the Plaza at the Buckingham for their care during the last thirteen years of Marjorie's life and express their gratitude and affection for Marjorie's caregivers in her last years, particularly Margaret Dantes who showed Marjorie so much love and affection.

Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from three o'clock until five o'clock in the afternoon on Sunday, the 30th of June, at Geo H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.

The Rite of Committal is to be conducted at ten o'clock in the morning on Monday, the 1st of July, at Forest Part Westheimer Cemetery, 12800 Westheimer Road in Houston.

In lieu of customary remembrances, please consider making a donation to The Charity Guild of Catholic Women, 1203 Lovett Boulevard, Houston, TX, 77006 or Strake Jesuit College Preparatory School, 8900 Bellaire Boulevard, Houston, TX, 77036. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 29, 2019