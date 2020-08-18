Marjorie "Peggy"
Vallone
1924-2020
Marjorie (Peggy) Vallone, of Houston and Columbus, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, from COVID-related causes. She was just shy of her 96th birthday.
Peggy was born in Eaton, Colorado, but spent most of her life in Texas where she raised her family and worked in real estate as a broker and appraiser at Vallone & Associates in Houston. The capstone of her career was initiating a relationship with Muhammad Ali when he was in Houston filming The Greatest. She sent him a telegram claiming she had "a house that's the greatest for the greatest." Intrigued, he called back and took her up on the offer.
Her warmth, gift of gab and chutzpah worked to both her advantage and disadvantage.
She was an accomplished tole painter who pitched and sold Stanley Marcus on the idea of his Christmas catalog carrying her hand painted dollhouses. But when he ordered 50 of them, she realized she would have to paint six months straight for a net profit of $24.44. She called it the best $24.44 paycheck ever.
Peggy was her family's treasure. Always up for anything at any time, her life's motto was "let's go see." And when she did go see, mis-adventure, laughter and indelible memories followed in her wake. Her adventures were never tackled solo. She loved her family and usually had one of them in tow whenever she decided to take on the world. She was an inspiration for fun, spontaneity and openness to new possibilities.
She did not see the point of exercise or vegetables. Chocolate and bacon were her staples. This regimen sparked a lot of dire health warnings from her next of kin. But the older she got the quieter the tut-tutting became until everyone capitulated to the wisdom of daily doses of fat, salt and sugar.
She was an inveterate traveler, a fiendish hearts player, a Cadillac connoisseur and an insatiable collector of dolls and Christmas decorations. And proud of her Cherokee heritage.
Peggy was a world class mensch. She believed deeply in helping others. Always looking for ways to pitch in, she was a long-time volunteer at Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and also gave her time and energy to Hayes Elementary School in Katy. She was a member of the Heights Christian Church in Houston for many years.
Peggy is predeceased by her younger daughter, Christine Hancher, and survived by her older daughter, Linda Garrison. She is also survived by her son-in-law, Thomas Hancher, and six grandchildren: Heather Thomas (Ryan), Shannon Hancher-Hodges (Nick), Blake Hancher (Tiffany), Kate Thompson, Lindsay Thompson (Richard Notarianni) and Jennifer Vallone (Douglas Klesel). Ten great-grandchildren also survive her: Tyler, Sage, Grayson, Callie, Brooks, Norah, Alida, Richard, Kate and Taylor.
A private family service was held at Henneke Funeral Home in Columbus. A private burial took place at Forest Park Cemetery in Houston. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her name to the Boys and Girls Club of Champion Valley, 101 W. Jackson St., Weimar, Texas 78962.
.
Henneke Funeral Home, Columbus, Texas, 979-732-2143.