Marjorie Ann Wheelis
1931-2020
Marjorie Ann Wheelis (Whalen), 88, of Spring, Texas, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2020 in Waco. A celebration of Marjorie's life will be held at St. James Catholic Church, 22800 Aldine Westfield Rd, Spring, TX 77373, on Saturday, September 12 at 11:00 am. Marjorie was born on December 29, 1931 in Detroit, Michigan. She had five children and retired from the radiology department at Houston Northwest Medical Center. Her greatest pleasure was spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her ex-husband Dale, son Michael, daughter Michelle, and sister Doris. Marjorie is survived by her children, Marjorie Anna Wheelis, Mark Hugh Wheelis, and Matthew Scott Wheelis and his wife Monica; her grandchildren, Cori, Rachel, Erica, Matthew, and Brian; nine great-grandchildren; and her brother John Whalen and his wife Jean. She will be missed by many other relatives and friends. The family wishes to thank the staff at Living Springs Village in Waco for the love, patience, and care they gave to our mother while in their care. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online Guest Book at www.LakeshoreFuneralHome.com
