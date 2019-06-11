|
|
Mark Clinton Ashley
1942-2019
Mark Clinton Ashley passed away 4/24/19 at 76 yrs old.
He is predeceased by his loyal dog Sami, his parents Helen & George Ashley. He is survived by his children Bunny Wimberly of Beaumont, Clint Dearborn, Katy Ashley, both of Houston and Clinton Ashley of Georgia, along with granddaughters Tiffanye DuBose of Beaumont & Jillian Wimberly of Washington. He had 2 great granddaughters & scores of lifelong friends to whom he was family.
Military Services: Wednesday 6/12/19 10:15 AM Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr, Houston, TX.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 11, 2019