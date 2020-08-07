Mark Christopher Brown

1966-2020

After a 2-month battle with COVID-19, Mark was brought home to spend his final hours on this earth surrounded by his loving family. He was called home by our Heavenly Father at 11:01 pm, Saturday 7/25/2020. Mark devoted his life to his family and his career; his hobbies included baseball, hunting, fishing, and a long-standing volunteer as a HLSR Committeeman. During his 23-year career in Law Enforcement, he served the communities of Hempstead PD, Spring Branch ISD PD, Austin County SO, and Harris County Constable–Precinct 5. Mark built countless relationships during his lifetime from playing baseball with neighborhood friends, and teammates from Spring Woods High School, Panola Jr. College, and Dallas Baptist University. Mark never met a stranger and maintained connections with former coaches, and colleagues. Mark will be remembered as a man of family, honor, trust and compassion. He is preceded in death by his father, the late Lee Roy Brown, he is survived by his mother, Patsy L. Brown, his wife, Michelle Brown and children Chris, Bella, Abby & Jake.



