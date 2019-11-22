|
|
Mark Clark
1950-2019
Mark Russell Clark, 69, of Houston, Texas, passed away on November 18, 2019.
Mark graduated from Permian High School in 1968. He received a Bachelor's in Economics from the University of Houston in 1974. He married Kathy Collins in 1975.
He is survived by his wife Kathy and 2 children, Kimberly and Russell.
Mark worked for HISD for 25 years as a Utility Administrator. He was a Cub Scout and Royal Ambassador leader and member of First Baptist Church Pasadena.
A service is scheduled for Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10 A.M. at Forest Park, 6900 Lawndale St, Houston, Texas, 77023.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 22, 2019