Mark Dumana
1950-2019
On Monday, October 21, 2019 at exactly 12pm, Mark Dumana, loving husband, beloved father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 68. He will be missed by his family and friends. Rosary and visitation will be held at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 1101 Antoine Dr, Houston, TX 77055, on Friday, October 25 from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM, with rosary prayers starting at 4:00 PM. The funeral mass will be at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 1731 Blalock Road, Houston, Texas 77080, on Saturday, October 26 at 2:00 PM, followed by family and friends gathering at Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish Hall.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 24, 2019