Mark Elliott Noble

19642019

Mark E.Noble

Mark Elliot Noble, 55, of Maryland, died unexpectedly at his home on May 30, 2019. Born in Ridley Park, PA, he was the fourth child of the late Robert E. Noble and Diane Davis Noble. Mark was an old soul with a beautiful Christian spirit, a real people person, who loved life and especially loved his family. He brought out the good in people and always looked on the bright side. His love for cooking, sports, playing cards, music, traveling and spending time with friends and family and his dogs were just a few of his interests. Survivors include his wife Michelle Ross Noble of 17 years, his daughter, Abigail Noble, his mother, Diane Noble Nelson, loving sisters, Kathleen Mitchell, Judith Noble-Hickman and brother, Thomas Noble. A celebration of life is being hosted by Mark's many friends at The Valley Inn, 10501 Falls Rd, Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093, Saturday, June 29th, 2019 from 2:00-5:00pm. Mark's ashes will go to their final resting place on the grave of his father at Evergreen Cemetery, Lake George Village, NY on Saturday, August 24th, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to The Lake George Association, 2392 NY- 9N, Lake George, NY. 12845 Published in Houston Chronicle on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary