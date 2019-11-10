|
Mark W. Graham
1952-2019
Mark W. Graham, age 66 of Houston went to be with our Lord on September 26, 2019. After the Air Force Mark relocated to Houston to complete his law degree at South Texas Law School. Mark was an administrative judge for Texas Workforce Commission 25 yrs and Pct. 1 Reserve Deputy Constable 35 yrs, volunteering many hours serving Houston residents. Mark volunteered for Retired Rabbit Sanctuary and Cheyenne Rescue & Sanctuary in San Antonio, saving countless lives. Rescuing animals was Mark's passion.
Mark is preceded into heaven by parents, James W. and Mary Graham. Mark leaves behind his loving wife, Selma Buchholz-Graham, two sisters, Kelly Graham & Tracy Collins of Cleveland, OH; a cousin Susan Paul, of El Cajon, CA; many nieces, nephews & friends.
In lieu of flowers, make memorials to Cheyenne Rescue & Sanctuary, @ www.retiredrabbit.org. To leave condolences visit http://never-gone.com.
Mark's funeral will be at St. James Church, 510 S. Camp St., Seguin, TX at 3:00 pm Friday, November 15, 2019. Reception will follow.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019