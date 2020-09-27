Mark Allen Grierson
1959-2020
Mark Allen Grierson passed away peacefully and went to Heaven surrounded by the glory of God on Sunday, the 20th of September 2020.
Mark leaves behind a legacy of faith, humility, grace, hard work and boundless generosity. All those who knew Mark, knew him as a loving husband, dotting father and grandfather, loyal friend, and endless supporter.
Mark loved family, friends, animals and even strangers. He was the businessman in the Hawaiian shirt, with a smile like your best friend, and a heart filled with Jesus.
A native Texan, Mark was born in the Baptist Memorial Hospital to Joseph "Buddy" and Vickie Grierson on the 25th of July 1959. He graduated from Westchester Senior High School in 1977 where he met lifelong friends and was known as a star player on the football team.
Mark attended Louisiana State University and played a short time for the LSU Tiger Football team. He continued to root for the Tigers throughout his life, making a tradition of attending LSU football games decked out in purple and gold.
Not long after his graduation, Mark became a partner at a leading insurance brokerage firm, Plumhoff & Associates, and continued to be a leader in the insurance business for over 35 years. Throughout his career, Mark never turned down the opportunity to help and mentor others.
While Mark loved a wide group of people, his love ran deep too. In 1996 Mark married Debra Henshaw (he always called her Dee), and the couple quickly became known for their "sparkly eyed love for each other."
Mark not only loved people, he loved animals. None more than his beloved Gertie, the little Yorkie that never left his side.
A servant leader at heart, Mark loved helping Houston and Houstonians through countless charities and causes. Mark and Debra chaired galas for the Children's Museum of Houston, the Houston Ballet, the Zoo Ball, the Trees of Hope, Legacy Community Health, the Council on Alcohol and Drugs and I Am Waters. Together they were honored by the HSPCA, the Houston Pet Set, as well as recipients of the Legacy Community Health's Jerry D. Bartee Humanitarian Award.
Mark was an active board member for Legacy Community Health and the Houston Council for Alcohol and Drugs. He was instrumental in bringing Kids Camp to The Council on Recovery and improved the lives of countless children and families in Houston. Mark also originated and chaired an AA meeting for over a decade on Saturday mornings at the Post Oak Club which was instrumental in positively impacting many lives.
Mark served the Episcopal School Dads Club and was an active member of the Lakeside Country Club. Mark served wherever he went, so much so that in 2011, he was honored by the Social Book as "a Houston Treasure" for his many charitable and philanthropic endeavors.
When it came to faith, Mark celebrated the gift of God's amazing grace daily. He was a passionate host of the Toolbox Luncheon's and lived out their motto "to move from success to significance through a relationship with Jesus Christ." He loved attending Bethel Church and he never shied away from sharing his own struggles, frequently citing the words of 2 Corinthians 12:9 "…My grace is sufficient for you for my power is made perfect in weakness." These stories and testimonials helped countless individuals.
Mark is survived by his wife of 24 years, Debra Henshaw Grierson; his daughters, Emily Martin and her husband David; Lucy Bertsch and her husband Nathan; his mother, Vickie Schaffer Grierson; Mother-in-law, Kathy McClanahan, two grandchildren, Olivia Louise Martin and Josephine Renee Martin; brother, David Paul Grierson and his wife Lori; sister, Denise Grierson Smith and her husband Todd. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family will gather for a private interment and will hold a larger Celebration of Life for friends potentially in the spring of 2021.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions, in Mark's name, be directed toward The Council on Recovery, Attn: Planning and Development, P.O. Box 2768, Houston, TX 77252; or to Legacy Community Health, Development Department, P.O. Box 66308, Houston, TX 77266.
