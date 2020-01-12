|
|
Mark Jeffrey Snaufer
1964-2019
Born in Santa Maria, CA to Karen and Larry Snaufer, Mark spent his younger years in Beaumont, TX.His early interest in rocketry and aviation became his lifelong career. Mark received a BS degree in Aerospace Engineering from Texas A&M University, an MS in Aeronautics and Astronautics Engineering from Purdue University, and an MBA in Aerospace and Defense from the University of Tennessee.His career took him to Utah with ATK, nowNorthrop Grumman,where he directed majorengineeringdesign, development, testing, production support and personnel. As Chief Engineer and Engineering Director, Mark had a key role insignificant solid rocket motor programsincluding the TitanIVB, Antares and Conestogalaunch vehicles, as well asinthe Minuteman III and Trident II missile and defense programsfor the Air Forceand Navy.
Mark loved mentoring young people. As an active coach in FIRST LEGO League, he was proud of his son's team and their achievements which earned awards at state and world championships. A truly exceptional man, Mark was humble, kind and had a great sense of humor. He loved his family, his work, model rocketry, the intrigue of space exploration, the mountains, outdoors activities, reading, history and having good BBQ with friends. Mark passed peacefully on October 12th surrounded by his family. Mark is survived by his wife Molly, son Eric, mother Karen, and sisters Kimberly and Kendra.He leaves behind a loving family, many friends, and major contributions in his career field.
Condolences may be shared at Serenicare.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 12, 2020