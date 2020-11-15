1/1
Mark Lober
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark Lober
1953-2020
Mark Stephen Lober passed away on October 29, 2020, in Little Rock, Arkansas, after a long battle with three strokes, Multiple Myeloma, and finally succumbing to COVID-19. He is the beloved husband for 25 years of Kathy Johnson Lober. Mark is the loving father of Heidi Lober Mauldin, Matthew James Lober and wife Jennifer, and Tricia Lober Ragsdale and husband Kellen. He is also survived by Jeanne Breunig Lober, the mother of his children. Mark will live as joy in the in hearts of those whose lives he touched. He lead by example, and is our "Leader of the Band".
Arrangements are by Ruebel Funeral Home.www.RuebelFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ruebel Funeral Home
6313 W Markham St
Little Rock, AR 72205
(501) 666-0123
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ruebel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved