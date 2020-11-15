Mark Lober
1953-2020
Mark Stephen Lober passed away on October 29, 2020, in Little Rock, Arkansas, after a long battle with three strokes, Multiple Myeloma, and finally succumbing to COVID-19. He is the beloved husband for 25 years of Kathy Johnson Lober. Mark is the loving father of Heidi Lober Mauldin, Matthew James Lober and wife Jennifer, and Tricia Lober Ragsdale and husband Kellen. He is also survived by Jeanne Breunig Lober, the mother of his children. Mark will live as joy in the in hearts of those whose lives he touched. He lead by example, and is our "Leader of the Band".
Arrangements are by Ruebel Funeral Home.