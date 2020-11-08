Mark Thomas Love
1957-2020
Mark Thomas Love, age 62, passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early morning of Wednesday, March 11, 2020 after an 8-month battle with pancreatic cancer. Mark was born October 4, 1957 in Houston, Texas to Margaret Hosek Love and Wilburn Knox Love. He attended Spring Branch ISD schools in Houston, Texas, graduating from Spring Woods High School in 1976. He attended Texas Lutheran University, where he was a proud member of the TLU Bulldog baseball team and graduated with a business degree in 1980. Mark worked in the homebuilding industry for 35 years, living in Houston, D.C., Boston and finally settling in Plano, Texas, where he and his wife, Leslie, raised their two girls for 17 years. In 2009 Mark and Leslie moved to Austin, Texas. For 22 years, Mark worked for McGuyer Homebuilders, Inc. until 2013, when Mark started his own company, MTL Builders, Inc., which he ran with Leslie. He was passionate about his work and stayed dedicated to his business until the time of his death.
Some would say that Mark was a shy person, but in reality, he was the "life of the party" and one of a kind. He could walk in a room and light it up like no other. Known to some of his friends as "Buddy Love", others as "Lovey" or just "Love", he was a friend to so many. Mark acquired many friends in his lifetime and enjoyed sharing experiences with them playing baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, and just about anything else outdoors. There was always so much fun and laughter when he was around. Words that some of his friends used to describe him: passionate, hardworking, driven, determined, charismatic, infectious, hilarious, resilient, generous, trustworthy, lucky, devoted, handsome, great Prince impersonator and the "glue" that held everyone together.
Above all else, Mark's family was the most important thing in his life and he loved them intensely. He was the best husband, father, grandfather ("Pops"), son, brother, nephew, brother-in-law, and uncle. Mark truly lived life every day like it was his last and packed more than most into his 62 years. His charm and wit will be missed along with that mischievous nature he never outgrew.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Hosek Love and his father, Wilburn Knox Love. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Leslie (Flachmeier) Love, daughter Taylor Lakhani and husband Michael, daughter Morgan Dinnin and husband Patrick, and adored granddaughter, Olivia Margaret Lakhani, all of Austin, Texas. Mark is also survived by brother James Love and wife Elaine of McKinney, Texas, brother Michael Love and wife Susan of Houston, Texas, as well as cherished nieces and nephews, Melissa Grooters, Briana Settle, Marty Cerles, Ashley Love, Erica Cerles, Jennifer Carson, Rachel Corbelli, and Russell Corbelli, nine great nieces and nephews, and hundreds of friends that he acquired throughout the years.
The Love family extends its sincerest appreciation to physicians and staff at M.D. Anderson Cancer Hospital and UT Livestrong Cancer Center, with special thanks to Dr. Anna Capasso and Dr. Michael Pishvaian. They are especially grateful to the loving care that was given to Mark during his final days by Koreana Chanterelle and the rest of the team at Hospice Austin.
A memorial service and celebration of life for Mark will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Saengerrunde Hall in Austin, Texas. State of Texas COVID 19 safety protocol will be enforced.
Memorial Donations may be made to Mark Love Baseball Endowment Fund at Texas Lutheran University in Seguin, Texas Contact Renee Rehfeld at 830-372-6803 or rrehfeld@tlu.edu or at https://secure.acceptiva.com/?cst=069a4b
.