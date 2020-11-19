Mark Steven New1954-2020Mark Steven New, 65, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 13, 2020. Born November 26, 1954, Mark was the son of Mildred (Hoffer) and Loy G. New. He is preceded in death by his parents, his older brother Loy Patrick and younger brother, Richard Gregory. His departure leaves a huge void in the lives of his partner, Max Fisbeck, his brother Joe (Pam), his sister Gail Nevlud (Jerry) and sister-in-law Diane New. He will also be greatly missed by his two nieces and four nephews, all who will serve as pallbearers for their Uncle Mark.Mark graduated with a Bachelor of Architecture degree from the University of Houston in 1979 and followed up with a Master of Architecture degree from Texas A&M University in 1983. Until his retirement in 2019, he spent the previous 20 years as the Facilities & Construction Manager for the United States Courts Southern District. However, his family would consider his design and construction work in converting the one-room cabin at the family ranch into a beautiful three-bedroom home as his crowning achievement. It has and continues to be the favorite gathering place for family get-togethers.Funeral services will be held on Friday morning, November 20 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 9900 Stella Link, 77025; visitation will begin at 10:00 am followed by a funeral Mass at 11:00 am. (Masks will be required).A private interment will be held at a later date at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Yoakum, Texas.