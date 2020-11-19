1/1
Mark New
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark Steven New
1954-2020
Mark Steven New, 65, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 13, 2020. Born November 26, 1954, Mark was the son of Mildred (Hoffer) and Loy G. New. He is preceded in death by his parents, his older brother Loy Patrick and younger brother, Richard Gregory. His departure leaves a huge void in the lives of his partner, Max Fisbeck, his brother Joe (Pam), his sister Gail Nevlud (Jerry) and sister-in-law Diane New. He will also be greatly missed by his two nieces and four nephews, all who will serve as pallbearers for their Uncle Mark.
Mark graduated with a Bachelor of Architecture degree from the University of Houston in 1979 and followed up with a Master of Architecture degree from Texas A&M University in 1983. Until his retirement in 2019, he spent the previous 20 years as the Facilities & Construction Manager for the United States Courts Southern District. However, his family would consider his design and construction work in converting the one-room cabin at the family ranch into a beautiful three-bedroom home as his crowning achievement. It has and continues to be the favorite gathering place for family get-togethers.
Funeral services will be held on Friday morning, November 20 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 9900 Stella Link, 77025; visitation will begin at 10:00 am followed by a funeral Mass at 11:00 am. (Masks will be required).
A private interment will be held at a later date at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Yoakum, Texas.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home
4525 Bissonnet St
Bellaire, TX 77401
7136676505
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved