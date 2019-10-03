Home

Mark Reilly


1990 - 2019
Mark Reilly Obituary
Mark Andrew Reilly
1990-2019
Mark Andrew Reilly Jr. was born November 4th, 1990 in Houston, Texas and died on September 25th, 2019 the victim of a hit-and-run accident. He was 28 years old.
He is survived by his mother Victoria J. McDonald, stepfather Jim and stepsister Jill Cope, as well as his father Mark Reilly Sr. and wife Rose. Mark Jr. is also survived by his older sister Elizabeth Jagunic, her husband Matthew, and their children Claire and Ryan. His many aunts, uncles and cousins mourn his passing.
Mark attended Westside High School where he excelled in the classroom and on the sports field. He graduated from the University of Texas-Austin in 2013 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering.
Mark will be a remembered as a kind and loyal friend. A tender heart taken too soon. Mark was an organ donor who touched others through LifeGift. Our greatest comfort is knowing his gentle heart still beats in this world.
Mark liked the Irish blessing, "May your neighbors respect you, trouble neglect you, angels protect you, and Heaven accept you."
It has.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Memorial Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery located at 13001 Katy Freeway in Houston. Visitation will be Friday, October 4 from 5-8 pm and funeral services on Saturday, October 5 at 2:00 pm. A private interment will be held at Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to LifeGift.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 3, 2019
