Mark Steven Schiller
1961-2020
Mark Steven Schiller joined his parents JD & Janie in their next life on Friday, June 5th. Mark was a native Houstonian born on January 30, 1961. He graduated from Sharpstown High School in 1979 and Texas A&M '83 where he earned a degree in Accounting, like his father, JD. Mark spent the early portion of his career in retail before finding his true calling and pursuing a degree in Culinary Arts. In his free time, Mark enjoyed cooking for his family and friends and yelling at the refs during Aggie football games.
Mark leaves behind an amazing son, Brittain Robert Steven Schiller. He is survived by his brother, John Schiller and his wife, Kristi of College Station; sister, Karen Shepherd, and her husband, Troy of Plano; his best friend and companion of the last three years, Julie Pickett; four nieces, Hailey Schiller, Nicole Shepherd Betz, Susan Shepherd Lauderdale, Sinclair Schiller; and nephew, Daniel Schiller, who will remember happy times at the beach and his guitar playing. He leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles and cousins who will cherish memories made with him.
A memorial service will be forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes contributions be made in Mark's name to The Salvation Army, www.salvationarmyhouston.org. Condolences may be offered at www.millerfuneral.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 10, 2020.