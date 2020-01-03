|
|
Mark William
Seamans
1955-2019
Mark William Seamans, age 64, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, December 28, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on March 31, 1955 to Charles William and Rosalyn Yvonne Seamans in San Antonio, Texas. Mark met Julie Ann Staine, the love of his life, on August 17, 1986 and they were married on January 30, 1988.
Mark had a deep faith that was the foundation of his life. He had a light in his eyes, an optimistic spirit, and a sharp sense of humor that was enjoyed by all who knew him. Mark spent 26 years of his life as a Unix Administrator, which genuinely fulfilled and challenged him. He spent 21 of those years working for AT&T, working from home for the last eight years of his tenure with the company – which he loved because it allowed him to spend more time with his wife, children, and dogs, whom he cherished. He was passionate about coin collecting, the New York Yankees, and the Dallas Cowboys. However, nothing came before his family and his faith. Mark's children, Mary Grace and Will, were the joy of his life. His kindness, strong moral compass, and enduring faith helped to shape them into the young adults they are today. Mark was a fighter who continued to say yes to life even when things became very difficult. He will be greatly missed and will live forever in our hearts until we meet again.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Chuck and Rosalyn Seamans. He is survived by his beloved wife, Julie, daughter, Mary Grace, son, Mark William, Jr., adopted daughter, Maryam, grandson, Isaac, brother, Madison Seamans DVM, and wife, Annette, and his sister, Anita Seamans. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the loving care provided by Dr. Guillermo Garcia-Manero, Dr. Uday Popat, and Celine Chacko, R.N. at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX. The family is also very grateful for the care and support of Dr. Richard Hecker and Regina Cerna, R.N. A memorial service will be held at St. Andrew's United Methodist Church (722 Robinhood Place, San Antonio, Texas 78209) on Saturday, January 4 at 10:30 in the morning. Immediately following the service, all are invited to join the family for a reception at their home (320 Evans Avenue, San Antonio, Texas 78209). A graveside service will be held at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery (6900 Lawndale Street, Houston, Texas 77023) on Monday January 6 at 3:00 in the afternoon. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions in memory of Mark William Seamans may be directed to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas, the San Antonio Food Bank, or to the .
Published in Houston Chronicle from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020