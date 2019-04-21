Marla Deanne Jones

1960-2019

Marla Deanne Jones, 58, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on April 19, 2019 following a courageous fight with cancer. Born in Augusta, GA on August 26, 1960, Marla was the oldest child of Dewayn Carter and Merle Dunn. In 1962, Marla and her family returned to Canton, Texas. She graduated Canton High School, and received a basketball scholarship to Weatherford Community College. She completed her undergraduate degree at Texas A&M receiving a BBA in accounting. Marla then pursued a law degree at Baylor University. Marla began her law career at Jackson Walker in 1986. In 1997, Marla began working for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation where she met her husband, Randle. Throughout her career, Marla built a reputation that would be characterized as honorable, trustworthy, and dependable.

Marla had a generous and loving nature, ceaselessly thinking of new ways to help her friends and family. More than anything, she will be remembered for her remarkable talent and her peerless work ethic, the combination of which allowed her to achieve success far beyond the norm and earn the respect of anyone that knew her. She loved entertaining family and friends at home in The Woodlands, as well as at her and Randle's ranch in Rockdale. She was an avid reader and traveler and loved trying new wines and foods. A couple of her favorite places to visit were Napa, California, and New York City.

Marla is preceded in death by her dad, Dewayn Carter, and brother, Kelly Carter.

Marla is survived by her husband, Randle Jones, children Christopher and Mitchell Price and Allie Jones, parents Merle and Howard Dunn, brothers Bret and Matt Dunn and Scott Carter, and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Marla had family and many wonderful friends in The Woodlands and in Canton, and as an accommodation to everyone there will be a memorial service on April 25th at 10:00 a.m. at The Woodlands United Methodist Church and on April 26th at approximately 2:00 p.m. at the Eubank Funeral Home in Canton, TX.

The family would like to express their deep appreciation for the love and support shown to them and to Marla over the last two years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in honor of Marla to MD Anderson Cancer Center, 1515 Holcombe Boulevard, Houston, TX 77030, or by telephone at 877-701-4903.