Marlene Martin
1933-2020
Marlene Martin, 86, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at her home in Galveston, Texas. She was born on April 3, 1933 in Millersville, Pennsylvania to Austin and Miriam Kise.
Marlene was an only child but spent her childhood in Millersville, Columbia, and Kingston, Pennsylvania among numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She graduated from Kingston High School and then attended Wyoming Seminary Business School.
She married her childhood sweetheart David Martin in 1956 and had three children, Bob, David and Mike. From Morocco, Africa to Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, and Mississippi she raised her family with her husband before settling in Houston in 1967. They remained in Houston for 36 years before moving to their current home in Galveston.
Marlene didn't know a stranger and consequently developed friendships all across the country. She was also deeply engaged in the community where ever she called home. Socially she was at the top of her game and shined when enjoying the company of her family and friends. With her bright eyes and beautiful smile she touched many lives and will be deeply missed by all that knew her.
Marlene was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, children Bob Martin (Dana) of Littleton, Colorado, David Martin of Houston, and Mike Martin (Candy) of Kemah, grandkids Justin Martin (Lauren), Stone Martin, Clint Turner (Jessica), Ben Turner (Missy), Jessica Turner, Austin Martin (Megan), and five great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life memorial will be held from 2:00 to 5:00 PM on March 1st at the Galveston Country Club.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the Triumph Over Kid Cancer Foundation (www.triumphoverkidcancer.org).
