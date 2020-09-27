Marlane Frances SGRO

1943-2020

NOVEMBER 12, 1943 –

SEPTEMBER 13, 2020

On Sunday, September 13, 2020, Marlane Frances Sgro, loving daughter, sister, aunt, and great aunt passed away at age 76 in Roseville, California, where she had lived since 2018.

Marlane was born on November 12, 1943 to Nino and Stella Sgro in Natrona Heights, PA. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in Liberal Studies at the University of Pittsburgh in 1966, and became an educator. Marlane moved to Houston, Texas in the early 70's with her sister, Barbara Sgro, who had been transferred there by Gulf Oil. Marlane earned her Master's Degree in Education from the University of Houston while embarking on a 41+ year teaching career with the Pasadena Independent School District. She inspired students for many years as a Government and Economics teacher, and as sponsor for extra-curricular programs, including coach for the academic decathlon team.

During many summers, Marlane broadened her knowledge by working in the private business sector. Her delicious home-baked creations that she generously shared with students and friends, earned Marlane the endearing title of "the Cookie Lady".

Marlane was a devout Catholic woman who devoted her life to her Faith, teaching, and helping others. She was a member of St. Thomas Moore Parish in Houston, The Charity Guild of Catholic Women, and the Yellow Rose Alumnae Chapter of Gamma Sigma Sigma National Service Sorority.

Marlane Sgro will be remembered in the hearts of her brother, sister-in-law, nieces, nephew, great nephews, great niece, and many students and friends who had the privilege of knowing her.

There will be a private burial in Houston at a later date. Condolences may be placed on her Advantage Funeral Home obituary page.



