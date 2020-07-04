Marley Heggen

1928-2020

Marley Heggen died May 29 while living in Virginia with her daughter. She was born May 4, 1928, in Fay, Oklahoma, with her twin, Mary, the twelfth and thirteenth children of Harry and Matilda Whitson. After graduating from what is now Southwestern Oklahoma State University, she married Ivar Heggen in 1949. They moved to Pasadena, Texas in 1954, where they raised five children: Nelson, Susan, Lorna, Mary Alyse, and Andrea. They had seven grandchildren: Kristin, Ivar, Alex, Cheyenne, Roscoe, Leila, and ThorLief. Marley taught at La Porte High School for 25 years, earned a master's degree in literature in her 40s, and was a fierce bridge player and a stalwart of the local small theater scene. She is inurned with Ivar, who died in 2004, at Houston National Cemetery.



