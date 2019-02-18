Marnella Ward

1939-2019



Marnella Wray Ward passed away peacefully on Saturday the 9th of February 2019 at the age of 79 surrounded by her family who loved her beyond measure.

Marnella was born on the 5th of September 1939 in Houston, Texas to her parents Joe and Blanch Wray. Growing up in Houston with her three brothers, Marnella graduated from John H. Reagan high school in 1957, and went on to earn a Bachelors Degree in education from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas in 1972.

Marnella and her husband of 58 years, Ray Alvin Ward, were married on the First of April 1960.

She went on to embark on a remarkable 36 year teaching career ending in 2004 at Campbell Middle School in the Cypress- Fairbanks Independent School District.

After retirement her and Ray traveled all over the country sharing their love for learning and enjoying each other's company.

Marnella was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International as well as the Texas Retired Teachers Association. She was also actively involved in book club with many of her friends.

Marnella's greatest love was her family and she never missed an opportunity to attend any event of her children's, grandchildren and even her two great-grandchildren. She was the families greatest cheerleader.

Marnella is preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Blanch Wray; Her brother Tom Wray; and her Nephew Brian Wray.

She is survived by her husband, Ray Ward; her daughter, Jodie Ward Spitzer and Husband Cullen Richard Spitzer; Her son, Steven Ward; Grandchildren, Jordan Spitzer Simpson (Neal); Jensen Spitzer Wessendorff (Garrow); Jaye Lauren Spitzer; Victoria Ward; Dillion Ward and Julia Ward. Her Great-Grandchildren, Bryce Simpson; Cullen Simpson; Her Brothers, William "Bill" Wray (JoLynn); and Don Wray. Her nieces Angela Cook (Mark); Dianna Wray and Denise Wray. Her great nephew Cason Cook and Mackenzie Wray.

There will be a private celebration of Marnella's life held by her family.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly ask that you make a charitable donation in her memory to Sky High for Kids at http://skyhigh.salsalabs.org/donate/index.html Published in Houston Chronicle from Feb. 18 to Feb. 24, 2019