Marsha Braniff
1948-2019
Marsha Braniff, of Houston, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on the 7th of December 2019, following a brief battle with cancer. She was comforted by family and friends throughout the final weeks of her life.
Marsha was born on the 29th of April 1948, in Chicago, Illinois and graduated from Sacred Heart of Mary High School. She attended Loretto Heights College in Denver, before relocating to Houston, where she received a Bachelor's degree in Education from the University of Houston. In 1992, she went back to U of H, and earned her Masters Degree in Psychology. After graduation, she ran a family therapy private practice for 15 years – specializing in divorce and family therapy. It was here, where Marsha had her greatest impact on the Houston community, assisting hundreds of people throughout the city, and beyond.
Marsha also served on the Board of Directors for both the Baylor Teen Health Clinic & Samaritan Health Clinic; and chaired annual galas for these two organizations and Kids' Meals. She was also a devoted member of St. John The Divine Women's Prayer Group.
But of all her life accomplishments, it was her title of "Mimi" that she cherished more than anything else. Her 11 grandkids provided her greatest life joy.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Irene Georgen Dowd, her father, Richard Georgen, and her sister, Deborah Georgen Trent.
She is survived by her husband, James Joseph Braniff III of Houston, and also by her five children, Chip Rives, and wife Reagan of Austin; Christopher Rives, and wife Brooke; Beth Braniff Harp and husband Mike; James Braniff IV and wife, Shannon, all of Houston; and Blakely Braniff Rickett and husband, Jason of Sammamish, Washington.
She is also survived by her brother, Rick Georgen and wife Rosa, and brothers-in-law, Johnny Braniff and wife, Martha; Tommy Braniff and wife Wendy; and sisters-in-law Tenie Braniff and Sister Ginny Braniff.
Mimi had 11 grandchildren, Harrison Harp, James Braniff V, Haley Harp, Brooke Braniff, Christopher Rives II, Annie Rives, Charlie Rives, Harper Rives, Lucas Rives, Caden Rickett and Avery Rickett.
Friends are cordially invited to gather with the family during a visitation from five o'clock in the afternoon until seven o'clock in the evening on Wednesday, the 11th of December 2019, in the library and grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
A memorial service will be held at two o'clock in the afternoon on Thursday, the 12th of December 2019, at The Church of St. John the Divine, 2450 River Oaks Boulevard in Houston, where The Reverend Dr. Reagan Cocke, Sr. Associate Rector, and The Reverend Dr. Laurens Hall are to officiate.
Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception at a venue to be announced during the service.
In lieu of customary remembrances memorial contributions in Marsha's name may be directed to Kids' Meals, 330 Garden Oaks Blvd, Houston, TX 77018 or online at www.kidsmealsinc.org; or to St John the Divine Pastoral Care Ministry, 2450 River Oaks Blvd., Houston, TX 77019 or online at http://bit.ly/sjd-braniff (kindly note her name in the "optional memo" field).
