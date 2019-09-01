|
Marsha Ann Cooper
1952-2019
Marsha Ann Cooper, was born July 8, 1952 and passed away August 29, 2019 after a valiant and vicious fight with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). She was a native Houstonian who attended Helms Elementary, Hamilton Jr. High and Reagan High School. Marsha retired after 30+ years in the commercial door hardware business.
Marsha never met a stranger, but she claims she did meet some strange people! She had a pug heart and a pit bull exterior. She was blunt and often unfiltered, but would literally give the shirt off her back to a stranger when moved to do so. People generally loved her or disliked her, but she didn't really care – Marsha was Marsha!
She is predeceased by her father and mother, Ralph Sr. and Christine Cooper, her brother James and her twin brother Mark. She is survived by her life partner of 20 years Aileen North, her oldest brother Ralph Jr., her sister Retta Elliott, 6 nieces and nephews, and 5 great-nieces and nephews. She is also survived by the true loves of her life, her fur-babies Teensy Nadine, Bandit, Chena and BJ.
Heartfelt thanks are extended to Dr. Steven Haber and Leslie and Tina who helped Marsha so much these last 4 years. Additional thanks are extended to the transplant team at Houston Methodist Hospital – what a wonderful village! Last but not least, thank you to the awesome people at Kindred Hospital Med Center, from housekeeping to food service to professional staff to the CEO Bob – all are rock stars in our book!
A memorial service will be held in the sanctuary at Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church at 2025 W. 11th Street in Houston on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2 pm, with a reception to following in the Gathering Place at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Marsha's memory to Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church (2025 W 11th St, Houston TX 77008), to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Association (www.pfassociation.org/donate or mail a check to their office at 1525 Lakeville Dr, Suite 101 Kingwood, TX 77339), or to the animal rescue group of your passion. Most importantly, we implore you to officially sign up for organ donation now, especially if you have a less common blood type, and encourage your family and friends to do so also.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 1, 2019