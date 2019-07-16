Marsha Jane Burnett Lock

1950-2019

Marsha Jane Burnett Lock passed away peacefully at Methodist Hospital on July 10, 2019 in Sugar Land, Texas at the age of 69. Marsha was born on April 5, 1950 in Houston, Texas. She grew up in Lufkin, Texas with her older sister Darruth McGaughey and older brother Stacey Burnett. Marsha is preceded in death by parents Lee and Garthie Burnett; sister Darruth McGaughey and husbands Billy McGaughey and Ray Russel and infant daughter Karen Russell; brother Stacey Burnett; and grand-niece, Layton Bibb. Marsha is survived by nephew Taylor Russell of Burleson and grand-niece Rebecca and grand-nephew John Russell; sister-in-law Judith Burnett of Houston; nephew Randall Burnett and wife Melinda of Edmonton Canada and grand-nephew Maxwel; niece Rachael Burnett of Katy; brother-in-law Ben Lock and wife Robin of Lubbock; niece Cate Bibb and husband Brad of Lubbock; niece Alison Schwart and husband Jeremy, of Lubbock; and grand-nephews Carson and Logan Bibb and Campbell Schwartz of Lubbock. Marsha graduated from The University of Texas in Austin with a degree in Business Administration. She married Jim in 1971. She met Jim in their first-grade class at Kurth Elementary, but they did not start dating until they were in college. They moved to Houston in 1978. Marsha began working for Bechtel. She was a Project Accountant on various Bechtel pipeline jobs, including projects in Canada, Libya, Mexico and Trinidad. She retired from Bechtel in 2014. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 6:00 P.M.-8:00 P.M. A funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at The Settegast-Kopf Co. @ Sugar Creek, with a reception to follow. Sugar Land Methodist Church Pastor Silverio Sanchez will officiate the ceremony. Tribute and or words of condolence can be left at www.settegastkopf.com. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 16, 2019