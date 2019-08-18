|
|
Marshal Lightman
1944-2019
Marshal Ross Lightman, 74, died on Sunday, August 11, at his bay house in Rockport, TX. He was born on November 26, 1944, in Providence, RI, to Julius and Teresa Lightman. Marshal worked for Gilbane Building Company his entire career, serving as Vice President and Regional Controller until retiring in 2014.
Marshal was a powerful life force. He led two lives, one in the Houston art community, with a closet full of cool black clothes, and the other in the fishing community of Rockport, where his closet held a multitude of phosphorescent shirts. Marshal married Victoria in 1977 and remained her "designated extrovert" for more than 42 years. He loved to cook for groups large and small, Marshal's tortilla soup was the best, but don't ask for the recipe because he never used one.
His many accomplishments included serving as board president of Houston Arts Alliance, honored as art patron of the year by Art League Houston, received the Mayor's Volunteer Houston Award, conceived and chaired the first two Hair Balls for Lawndale, served for over 20 years on the Core Fellow Committee at MFAH, and with Victoria, co-founded Looking At Art.
Marshal is survived by his spouse Victoria, sister Marilyn and Peter Lane, Sarasota, FL, brother Harold and Elizabeth Lightman, Jupiter, FL, sister Mindy Dobrow, Natick, MA, and his nieces and nephew, great nephews, and godsons. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Fall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Core Fellow program at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019