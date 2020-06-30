Marshall Brown
1943 - 2020
Marshall Bernard Brown "Papi"
1943-2020
Marshall Brown of Sugar Land, TX passed away on Father's Day 2020. He is survived by his wife, Shirley, his children, Brent, Michael, Lauren, Sonya, & Sherri, and his grandchildren Andrew, Madison, Parker, Justin, Abby, Chase, Jacob, and KK. He had a deep love for ice cream and anything Astros. Marshall, affectionately known as Papi by his family, had a brilliant mind and a knack for arguing that led him to practice law for over 30 years. After a valiant battle with Leukemia, he passed away peacefully with his family by his side. Papi will be remembered with love and mischief. A celebration of his life is planned for summer solstice 2021. To plant memorial trees in memory, please visit https://www.alivingtribute.org.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 30, 2020.
