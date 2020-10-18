Marshall Vaughn Scanland1936-2020Marshall Vaughn Scanland was born August 9, 1936 in Southgate, CA to Charles Marshall Scanland and Hettie Burnett (Vaughn) Scanland. He died of complications associated with lung cancer on October 10, 2020 in Conroe, TX.His early childhood was spent on Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay where his father was employed by the United States Bureau of Prisons. In 1948, he moved to Anthony, NM when his father was transferred to the near-by Federal Prison at La Tuna, TX. Vaughn finished grade school in Canutillo, TX and then attended high school at Gadsden High School in Anthony. At Gadsden, he played basketball and football, and participated in numerous school activities. Upon graduation, he enrolled at the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology (formerly New Mexico School of Mines) in Socorro, NM. After receiving a Bachelor of Science Degree in Petroleum Engineering, he accepted employment in Venezuela with Mobil Oil Company of Venezuela. After several years in the Venezuelan oil fields, he returned to the United States where he continued an oil industry career lasting over forty years with a number of different organizations. He specialized in the evaluation of oil and gas properties for the purpose of sale or purchase.Vaughn was a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers, a member and past President of the Society of Petroleum Evaluation engineers, and was a Registered Professional Engineer in Texas.After his retirement in 2000, he and Nance built their dream home, the Last Resort, on Lake Conroe where they lived until 2018 when health problems forced a move to Strake Place in Conroe.He is survived by his beloved wife of over 40 years, Nancy Rae (Purvis) Scanland; a son, Charles Marshall Scanland II of Lake Somerville, TX; a daughter, Cynthia Michelle Vimont of West Point, TX; daughter-in-law, Cynthia Ann Scanland of Spring, TX; son-in-law, Burton Vimont of West Point, TX; grandsons, Burton, Foster, and Logan Vimont, and Matthew and Eric Scanland; granddaughters, Hannah, Savanna, and Makayla Vimont; great grandsons, Judah, Ezra, Reuben, Cyrus Vimont, and Bricen and Kayson Scanland; great granddaughters, Emily and Chloe Scanland and Sloane, Emilia, and Nora Vimont; as well as numerous friends including the old farts at April Sound Tennis Club and Walden Racquet Club.