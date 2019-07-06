|
Martha "Marti" Edna Berryman
1952-2019
Martha Edna "Marti" Berryman was born on July 10, 1952 in Houston, Texas to Evangeline Martha Hale and Caswell Darwin Vickers.
On June 24, 2019, Martha passed away in Katy, Texas at 66 years of age.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway chapel in Katy, where a funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, with Daniel Schramm officiating.
Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net for a full obituary.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 6, 2019