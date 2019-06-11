|
|
Martha Carol Brunson Ramey
1931-2019
A Native Houstonian, born on January 22, 1931 and passed away on June 3, 2019.
Predeceased by husband Roy A. Ramey and daughter Karon Cadwalder Barlow. Survived by children; Connie Cadwalder Clifford, David Cadwalder, Arden Ramey Atkinson and Frederick Wells Ramey, seven grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.
Martha was a 1949 graduate of Stephen F. Austin High School in Houston, TX where she was a member of the Scottish Brigade and a cheerleader. She later attended Baylor University.
She served as Secretary and Treasurer of the President's Advisors of Houston Baptist University, President of HESS Ladies Auxiliary and President of the Houston Chapter of the American Sewing Guild. Martha was also a member of the Bellaire Central Baptist Church, formally known as Richmond Plaza Baptist Church.
A visitation to be held June 14, 2019 at 1:00pm followed by a graveside service at 2:00pm at Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 11, 2019