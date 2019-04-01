Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCoy & Harrison Funeral Home
4918 MARTIN LUTHER KING
Houston, TX 77021-2937
(713) 659-7618
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church
3826 Wheeler Avenue
Houston, TX
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church
3826 Wheeler Avenue
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Carr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Carr


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Martha Carr Obituary
Martha J. Carr
1943-2019
Martha J. Carr, 75 of Houston passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at St. Luke's Medical Center. She was born in Lafayette, Louisiana and raised in Beaumont, Texas where she graduated with the Charlton-Pollard Class of 1961. She worked as a telephone operator at Southwestern Bell and at The Museum of Fine Arts. Left to cherish her memory is her son, Daniel V. Woodson of Houston, Sisters Monnette Evans of Beaumont and Sheila Carr-Spotsville (Michael) and Brother David Guillory (Jennifer) and a host of relatives and friends. There will be a visitation at 11:00 am and the homegoing service at 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, 3826 Wheeler Avenue in Houston.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now