Martha J. Carr
1943-2019
Martha J. Carr, 75 of Houston passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at St. Luke's Medical Center. She was born in Lafayette, Louisiana and raised in Beaumont, Texas where she graduated with the Charlton-Pollard Class of 1961. She worked as a telephone operator at Southwestern Bell and at The Museum of Fine Arts. Left to cherish her memory is her son, Daniel V. Woodson of Houston, Sisters Monnette Evans of Beaumont and Sheila Carr-Spotsville (Michael) and Brother David Guillory (Jennifer) and a host of relatives and friends. There will be a visitation at 11:00 am and the homegoing service at 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, 3826 Wheeler Avenue in Houston.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 1, 2019