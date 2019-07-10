Martha Glenn

Martha Glenn Baxter Coyle, 80 ("Marty"), died June 30, 2019 of Alzheimer's Disease. Martha was born May 5, 1939 in Wetumpka, Alabama to Dean and Mary Baxter. Most of her childhood was spent in Tucumcari, New Mexico. Her only brother, Billy Baxter, predeceased her. Billy's wife, Sally, and their children, Philip, Clifford, and Jennifer, survive her. Marty was married to Robert Calvin Coyle ("Bob") in 1960, and celebrated 50 years of marriage prior to Bob's death in 2010. Their two children, Robin Galyean, and son-in-law Paul Galyean, and Robert Coyle, and daughter-in-law Sandra Harvey, and three grandchildren, Matthew, Annika, and Jack Coyle, survive her. Marty earned an Associates' degree from Cottey College, and earned a BS degree from Texas Tech University in 1960. She was a US Army officer, a dietitian, an organist, and in later years, a secretary, ultimately retiring from many years' service at South Main Baptist Church. During her retirement years she volunteered at St. Philip Presbyterian Church, and the Korima Foundation. She was a breast cancer survivor. She loved bicycling, pedaling through Europe and the United States, including a coast-to-coast trip from California to Florida with other breast cancer survivors. Marty was an avid bird watcher, talented seamstress, creative writer, cat lady, and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Throughout her near-decade struggle with Alzheimer's Disease, she always kept her friendly disposition and sense of humor, and she loved to sing. A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at St. Philip Presbyterian Church in Houston. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the National Audubon Society or to organizations funding Cancer or Alzheimer's research. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 10, 2019