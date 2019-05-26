Martha Jean McManus Fluker

1925-2019

Martha Jean McManus Fluker, age 94, of Houston, Texas, was called Home on Thursday, the 23rd of May 2019.

Born on the 12th of January 1925, in Shreveport, Louisiana, to Cecil and Ethel (Hearne) McManus, Martha is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 55 years, Ralph Hardy Fluker, her only sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ann and Bert Deaver, and her son-in-law, Jim Harbor.

She is survived by three children: Ralph Fluker, Jr. (Martha), Ann Harbor, and Deborah Irvin (Marc); four grandchildren: Raif Fluker, Jennifer Osborn, Meghan McPherson, and Rachel Irvin; five great-grandchildren: Ava, Finn, Reid, Blaise, and Ryann; niece, Lisa Ellis, and nephew, Al Deaver.

Martha was a devout member of Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church, active in Sunday school and Circle. She took great pride in her memberships with PEO, Afton Oaks Garden Club, Fonn Villas Women's and Dinner Clubs, and other volunteer organizations.

The family extends their deepest gratitude to her doctors and caregivers. Heartfelt appreciation goes to her friend and caregiver, Tammi Christal, whose love and prayers provided comfort and support.

Martha, affectionately known as "Marty", will be remembered for her unconditional devotion to God and family, gracious spirit, Southern hospitality, love of cooking, and zest for life.

A celebration of Martha's life is to be conducted at ten o'clock in the morning on Tuesday, the 28th of May, in the Chapel of the Oaks Mausoleum at Memorial Oaks Cemetery, 13001 Katy Freeway in Houston.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed toward Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church, 11612 Memorial Dr., Houston, TX 77024; or the .

Published in Houston Chronicle on May 26, 2019