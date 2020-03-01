|
|
Martha Frances
1946-2020
Martha Frances née Collins, 73, passed February 16th, 2020. She studied music and English at University of North Texas and was an English teacher for decades. She had a Master's in English from University of Houston, and a Master's of Religious Education from University of St. Thomas.
She became an Episcopal priest after attending Perkins Theological Institute and Seminary of the Southwest in Austin. She served at St. Luke's Episcopal Hospital in Houston, was the director of Lord of the Streets Mission and later became the rector of Hope Episcopal Church. In retirement she was the president of the board at Brigid's Place.
She was preceded in death by her husband William L. Auvenshine and her brother David Bailey Collins. She has left behind her sons Ken M. Knowles and his wife Miriam and their daughter Philomena, as well as Michael Knowles and his wife Sara, their daughters Amelia and Violet, and son Benjamin. Martha came from a long line of strong women including her mother Frances Bailey and her mother-in-law Mildred Adams.
Her funeral will be March 7th at 2:00 at Christ Church Cathedral, 1117 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002
In lieu of flowers, donations in the name of Martha Frances can be made to :
http://www.brigidsplace.org/give/
Or
https://rivendellcommunity.wordpress.com/
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2020