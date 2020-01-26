Home

Klein Funeral Home - Champions - Klein
16131 Champion Forest Dr.
Klein, TX 77379
(281) 320-2674
Martha Germick
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Martha Germick


1952 - 2020
Martha Germick Obituary
Martha Germick
1952-2020
Martha Jean Gunnels Germick, 67, of Spring, Texas died peacefully on Sunday, January 19, 2020 after a brave battle with cancer.
Martha was born on November 25, 1952, in Port Arthur, Texas to Ellis and Evelyn Gunnels. She graduated from the University of New Mexico in 1974 and began a long, rewarding career at Texaco in Houston, Texas. She retired after 30 years as a manager of transportation
and logistics. After retiring she continued her passion for transportation by returning to work in a management position at Penreco for close to five years.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and beloved grandchildren, baking pies, taking pottery classes at Potter's Wheel, traveling to Cloudcroft, New Mexico, and reading Agatha Christie novels. Martha was an incredible woman whose sense of humor, talent, love,
honesty, and wit will be missed by all who knew her.
Martha is survived by her mother, Evelyn Gunnels; her loving husband, Martin Germick; son, Alexander Germick; daughter, Sarah Bradshaw and her husband Joshua; two grandchildren, Harrison and Amelia; brother, Philip Gunnels and his wife Kathy; sister-in-law, Claire; and nieces and nephew. She is preceded in death by her father, Ellis Warren Gunnels and brother, Stephen Hugh Gunnels.
The family will receive friends on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Klein Funeral Home on 16131 Champion Forest Dr, Spring, Texas 77379. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 26, 2020
