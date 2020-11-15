1/
Martha Holloway "Louise" Bishop
1922 - 2020
Martha "Louise" Holloway Bishop, 97, of Baytown, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, at her residence.
Louise was born December 4, 1922 in Madisonville, Texas, to parents; Albert Grover and Ila M. Newell Holloway, and was a lifelong Houston/Baytown resident. She attended business college, retired from AVON as a District Manager after 25 years, and was a member of Cedar Bayou Grace United Methodist Church. Louise also enjoyed reading, sewing, fishing, and especially spending time with family and friends. She always enjoyed a party.
Mrs. Bishop was preceded in death by her parents, husband: Floyd Earl Bishop, daughter: Donna Louise Daniel and her husband Kenneth, and brothers: Albert Grover and Vernon Holloway. She is survived by her daughter: Paula Bishop Laws, grandchildren: Marti Sutherland-Vidal, Kellie Daniel, Kevin Daniel and wife Bonnie, great-grandchildren: Bishop Vidal, Cora Daniel, and Elijah Daniel, numerous special nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, at the Crespo & Jirrels Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the Crespo & Jirrels Funeral Home Chapel with interment following at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Baytown.
For those who desire, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in Louise's name.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Crespo & Jirrels Funeral Home Chapel
NOV
14
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Crespo & Jirrels Funeral Home Chapel
NOV
14
Interment
Memory Gardens Cemetery
