Martha "Louise" Holloway Bishop
1922-2020
Martha "Louise" Holloway Bishop, 97, of Baytown, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, at her residence.
Louise was born December 4, 1922 in Madisonville, Texas, to parents; Albert Grover and Ila M. Newell Holloway, and was a lifelong Houston/Baytown resident. She attended business college, retired from AVON as a District Manager after 25 years, and was a member of Cedar Bayou Grace United Methodist Church. Louise also enjoyed reading, sewing, fishing, and especially spending time with family and friends. She always enjoyed a party.
Mrs. Bishop was preceded in death by her parents, husband: Floyd Earl Bishop, daughter: Donna Louise Daniel and her husband Kenneth, and brothers: Albert Grover and Vernon Holloway. She is survived by her daughter: Paula Bishop Laws, grandchildren: Marti Sutherland-Vidal, Kellie Daniel, Kevin Daniel and wife Bonnie, great-grandchildren: Bishop Vidal, Cora Daniel, and Elijah Daniel, numerous special nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, at the Crespo & Jirrels Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the Crespo & Jirrels Funeral Home Chapel with interment following at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Baytown.
For those who desire, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
in Louise's name.
