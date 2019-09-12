Home

POWERED BY

Services
FRAZIER-MITCHELL FUNERAL SERVICE, INC. - HOUSTON
5002 HERSHE ST
Houston, TX 77020
(713) 673-3672
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church
3816 Wheeler Avenue
Houston, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church
3816 Wheeler Avenue
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha King


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha King Obituary
Dr. Martha Ann
Roberts King
1937-2019
Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, Friend, Educator and Chef. Dr. Martha Ann Roberts King departed this earthly life peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. She was born on January 21, 1937 in Houston, Texas to Theodore and Alma Roberts. Martha grew up in the Historic Fifth Ward where she graduated from Phillis Wheatly High School in the Houston Independent School District. Afterwards, she earned a Bachelors Degree from Tennessee State University where she was initiated into the Alpha Psi Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Martha later earned a Masters and Doctoral Degree in Education from Texas Southern University. While at Texas Southern University, she met and married Otis H. King in 1960. To this union, they had two sons, Byron D. King and Corey R. King.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore Roberts, Sr. and Alma Roberts; two brothers, Charles "Bobby" Roberts and Theodore (Ted) Roberts, Jr., and two sisters, Betty Jean Crowder and Alma Pierre.
Martha leaves to cherish her memory, her sons, Byron D. King (Traci) and Corey R. King (Kimberly); five grandchildren that she loved and supported: Jeremy M. King, Cameron M. King, Alan M. King, Lauren E. King and Joshua A. King; one sister, Marian Elder and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and close friends.
The celebration of life and legacy will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, 3816 Wheeler Avenue, Houston, TX 77004. Viewing will be at 10:00 am. Funeral services commencing at 11:00am.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now