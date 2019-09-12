|
|
Dr. Martha Ann
Roberts King
1937-2019
Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, Friend, Educator and Chef. Dr. Martha Ann Roberts King departed this earthly life peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. She was born on January 21, 1937 in Houston, Texas to Theodore and Alma Roberts. Martha grew up in the Historic Fifth Ward where she graduated from Phillis Wheatly High School in the Houston Independent School District. Afterwards, she earned a Bachelors Degree from Tennessee State University where she was initiated into the Alpha Psi Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Martha later earned a Masters and Doctoral Degree in Education from Texas Southern University. While at Texas Southern University, she met and married Otis H. King in 1960. To this union, they had two sons, Byron D. King and Corey R. King.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore Roberts, Sr. and Alma Roberts; two brothers, Charles "Bobby" Roberts and Theodore (Ted) Roberts, Jr., and two sisters, Betty Jean Crowder and Alma Pierre.
Martha leaves to cherish her memory, her sons, Byron D. King (Traci) and Corey R. King (Kimberly); five grandchildren that she loved and supported: Jeremy M. King, Cameron M. King, Alan M. King, Lauren E. King and Joshua A. King; one sister, Marian Elder and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and close friends.
The celebration of life and legacy will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, 3816 Wheeler Avenue, Houston, TX 77004. Viewing will be at 10:00 am. Funeral services commencing at 11:00am.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 12, 2019