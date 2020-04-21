Home

Martha Lechuga


1965 - 2020
Martha Lechuga Obituary
Martha Patricia
Lechuga
1965-2020
Martha Patricia Lechuga passed away on April 14, 2020. She is survived by her children Stephanie & Joseph Hernandez, Joe & Venus Garza, Julian Garza & Emilie Palacios. Her grandchildren Patrick, Gabriella, Adrianna, Isayah, Ilijah, Baby Garza, Irmias, Ezmeralda, Jocelynn, Julian & Martin. Her father & stepmother Jose & Yolanda Lechuga. Her siblings Gabriela & David Ordoyne, Teresa Lechuga, Santiago Lechuga & stepsister Miriam Torres. Her stepmother Rachel Lechuga & stepsisters Lenora, Laurie, Lily, Elvia plus many nieces & nephews. She was a beautiful, amazing & loved woman who will be greatly missed. May she Rest In Peace.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2020
