Martha Maxwell Loyd

1937-2019

Martha died peacefully surrounded by family on February 9, 2019. She was a very devoted Christian and is now at home with her Savior. Martha was born April 12, 1937 in Dallas, TX and attended Highland Park High School. After high school, she attended Randolph Macon College in Lynchburg, VA before graduating from The University of Texas in Austin where she received a Bachelor in Arts in History.

Martha is survived by her husband of over 60 years, Larry L. Loyd, her daughter Susan Loyd Puckett of Ft Worth TX, and husband Dan, and daughter Laura Loyd Davis of Gordonville TX and husband Jim; her grandchildren: Catharine Puckett Brinker and husband, Noah and their children Annie and Judah; Lindsay Puckett; Jessica Puckett and Harrison Davis. Other survivors include her sister, Nancy Johnson and sister-in-law, Mary Jo Loyd. As well as, many nieces, nephews and cousins from both the Maxwell and Loyd families.

Martha met Larry on a blind date at the University of Texas and that began many years of adventures, laughter and love. Martha led a full and active life raising their children and being involved in many church and civic activities. She was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority, the Emmaus faith community, Trotter Family YMCA, Community Bible Study, Bethel Bible Study and past president of the Assistance League of Houston. She was a very active member of St Luke's United Methodist Church, the Randy Smith Bible Study Class, and was honored to receive the Distinguished Life Award at St Luke's. When she became an "empty nester", she began work at St Luke's as part of the Caring Ministries. She was instrumental in starting the prayer ministry and taught many Bible study courses over the years at the church.

She and her husband, Larry, loved to travel. They had many interesting trips with wonderful traveling companions, including trips with the Flying Longhorns of the University of Texas Alumni Association. With family and friends, they enjoyed almost weekly retreats to their home on Lake Conroe and annual visits to the YMCA of the Rockies.

A service celebrating Martha's life will be held in the sanctuary of St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 3471 Westheimer Houston, TX 77027 on Friday, February 15, at 11:00 AM. Following the service, a reception for all will be held in the Fellowship Hall.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Luke's United Methodist Church, the YMCA of the Rockies, Christian Community Service Center or . Published in Houston Chronicle from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary