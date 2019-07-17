Martha Mae

Hildebrand Crumpler

1926-2019

Martha Mae Crumpler very peacefully passed away Friday, July 12, 2019. In June, she celebrated her 93rd birthday with her family.

Martha was born in Houston, Texas, and graduated from Beaumont High School in Beaumont, Texas. On March 29, 1945, she married "the man God meant for me." Their marriage was a loving relationship for almost 68 years and created a wonderful family. Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Terrell Crumpler; son, Clifford T. Crumpler; son, Stephen T. Crumpler; grandson, Jacob T. Crumpler; and her parents, sister and brothers. She is survived by son, Russell T. Crumpler, and daughter, Cheryl C. Crumpler; six grandchildren, Stacy Crumpler, Melissa Crumpler, Michael Crumpler, Carmal Kimmer, David Crumpler and Gabrielle Haynes. In addition, Martha is also survived by her thirteen great-grandchildren, Taylor, Trenton, Kellie, Katie, Baileigh, Zachary, Jacob, Danica, Colby, Hailey, Emilia, Harrison, and Kinzley Mae; and three great, great grandchildren, Lucy, Brantley and Sloan.

She was always there for her family and friends. Her children frequently volunteered her time and she never backed out. If there was a friend in need, Martha was the first one there. Martha and Terrell were involved with the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics for 16 years, and "adopted" all of their officers. She also supported Wreaths Across America – Houston and was at Houston National Cemetery each Wreath Day to help place the wreaths on the veteran's graves and then back again on Clean-up Day to pick the wreaths up.

Martha, you are loved and will be greatly missed by all of your family and friends.

Funeral services will be held 1:00pm, Friday, July 19, 2019 at Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home with visitation being held Thursday July 18, 2019 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm. Burial will follow at Brookside Cemetery. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 17, 2019