The last chapter in Martha Marie Pugh's "My Life, a Great Adventure" was written on May 21, 2019. Born December 3, 1931 to Arthur and Lucetta Barnes in Pawnee, Oklahoma she spent her early years on a small farm without electricity or running water. And yes, she really did walk 2.5 miles each way through the snow to a one-room schoolhouse. After graduating from Pawnee High School, she found her way to Oklahoma State where she majored in Home Economics and was active in campus politics. There she met and married Duane Pugh, her lifelong love and husband of 67 years.

Duane's career with Exxon took Martha many places she had only dreamed of as a child. She raised family in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Louisiana, England, Florida, Connecticut, Australia, Texas and Scotland. Often accused of playing 'Martha Stewart', she put her home economics to use and was the consummate hostess. Travels around the world allowed her to build a wonderful collection of fine china, crystal and other beautiful serving pieces.

Martha was very compassionate and learned early in life that she could bring comfort to others. She grew up in the First Christian Church in Pawnee but joined the Baptists while at OSU. God was important in her life and she founded women's Bible study and share groups in Australia, Scotland and Kingwood, TX—the last group still active. For more than 20 years, Martha and Duane pursued a personal ministry of premarital and marriage enrichment counseling.

During retirement Martha enjoyed traveling cross-country with Duane in one of their several motorhomes and spending time in our National Parks and Hawaii. They lived for a number of years in Pawnee and then Kingwood and Austin, TX. In her late 70's Martha decided to write a book about her life and adventures. In her book, she describes sitting on a creek bank dreaming about all that she might do in adulthood. In the end, she did far more than she had ever imagined or dreamed. Her life was blessed and was truly a great adventure.

Martha is predeceased by daughters Sandra Celeste and Infant Pugh. She is survived by her husband Duane W. Pugh and four children: Michael D. Pugh (Drucilla), of Pueblo, CO; Gail M. Stephens (James), of Austin, TX; Sarah J. Pugh, of Needville, TX; and Paul E. Pugh, of Tokyo, Japan. She is also survived by her ten grandchildren, Allyson Pugh Garrison (Greg), of Denver, CO; Emily Pugh Middour (Thomas), of New Orleans, LA, Kimberly Stephens Anno (James), of Naples, Italy; Kyle D. Stephens, of Austin, TX; Jasmine M. Stephens, of Houston, TX; Alaya A. Stephens, of Houston, TX; Samuel A. Shirley (Alexis), of Denver, CO; Sandra L. Rioux, of Needville, TX; Nicole G. Rioux of Needville, TX and Ian W. Pugh, of Austin, TX. She is also survived by eight great grandchildren including Noor, Roman and Luca Anno of Naples, Italy; Garland Grace Middour of New Orleans, LA.; Malaki Stephens of Houston, TX; and Haden, Miles and Ella Garrison of Denver, Colorado.

The family would like to thank the staff of Elan Southpark Meadows Memory Unit for the wonderful care given to Martha over the last months of her life. A memorial service celebrating the life of Martha will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Kingwood First Baptist Church, Kingwood, TX. Family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the International Mission Board (give.imb.org).