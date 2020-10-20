Martha Melanie Winters Hines1958-2020Martha Melanie Winters Hines went to be with the Lord after a long courageous battle of 6 years with breast cancer. Beloved loving and gracious wife, mother and grandmother, daughter of William Gardner Winters Jr. and Alice Jean Winters passed away on the 15th of October 2020.Since she was a child, she was affectionately called "Mimi". She was born in Houston, Texas on the 8th of January 1958 and began school at Holy Spirit Episcopal School, later attending Memorial High School and graduating from high school at St. Mary's Hall in 1976. She attended Southwestern University where she was a member of Tri Delta and a Kappa Sigma little sister. She graduated from Southwestern with a BS degree in Special Education. Following graduation from Southwestern, she was employed at The Briarwood School for 10 years and 17 years in Spring Branch ISD as a Special Education teacher and won Teacher of the Year. She greatly loved her special needs children.She was a member of PEO for many years, a Daughter of King, a member of ECW, served on the Vestry and as a Senior Warden at Holy Spirit Episcopal Church.Mimi loved the mountains where she met the love of her life, Brian, in Estes Park, Colorado. She loved the outdoors including hiking in the mountains and walking on the beach. She loved God, family and friends.Mimi was preceded in death by her parents; William G. and Alice Jean Winters, and granddaughter; Melanie Lila June Hines.She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 34 years Brian Lee Hines Sr; son Brian and wife Hannah Hines, granddaughter Collins Caroline Hines; son William "Walker" Hines; brother William G. Winters III and wife Suzanne Winters; nephews, William G. Winters IV and wife Michelle, daughter Alice Jean, daughter Eden, son Niles; Greg Winters and wife Marlayna Winters, son Mason; sister Rev. Dr. Marialice Winters Billingsley and husband John, son John Mitchell Billingsley II and wife Alex; daughter Emma, Alice Billingsley Claiborne and husband Casey, son Carson; Margaret Louise Billingsley Mohle and husband Teddy, son Wes and daughter Mary Elizabeth; Sister in law Bobbet Lynn Hines, Sister in law Beth Hines O'Neill and husband Bill, niece Alison Bender and husband Noah, daughter Clementine, nephew John O'Neill and numerous cousins, and beloved friends.The memorial service celebrating the life of Mimi will be at one o'clock in the afternoon on the 23rd of October at the Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 12535 Perthshire Road in Houston, with the Rev. Melvin K. Gray and the Rev. Josh Condon, Rector, officiating. Seating will be limited to 75. Overflow seating will be outside as well as live audio.Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the Holy Spirit courtyard.In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests that contributions in memory of Mimi to be directed to the Holy Spirit Episcopal School and Holy Spirit Endowment Fund, 12535 Perthshire Rd., Houston, TX, 77024.