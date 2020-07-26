1/1
Martha Satterwhite, 77, died peacefully at home in Houston on July 11, 2020. Born on January 21, 1943 to Virginia and Luther Summers of Statesville, NC, she was a lifelong Lutheran. She lived with compassion, critical thought, and faith. After graduating from Lenoir-Rhyne College, she received her master's degree in social work (Univ. of North Carolina, Chapel Hill). After starting as a psychiatric social worker at a mental health clinic in High Point, NC, her career also included family social work and weight loss therapy.
On August 27, 1967, she married Dr. Terry K. Satterwhite. His career took them to Atlanta, Nashville (infectious disease fellowship), Columbia SC (army), and Houston (faculty at UT Houston Medical School). She cherished their children, Ben and Alyce, being active in PTA and Booster Club. Martha enjoyed book clubs, golf, and lifelong friends. She delighted in their mountain summer home (Blowing Rock, NC). Martha also was an avid collector of North Carolina pottery and folk art, amassing a museum quality collection.
Martha was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by two children: Ben Satterwhite (Ashley) of Houston and Alyce Hood (Bryan) of Austin and four grandchildren: Thomas, David, Henry, and Madeleine. She is also survived by numerous North Carolina relatives, including her sister, Susan McKenzie (William) of Spruce Pine.
A private memorial service for immediate family will be held in Houston. Later she will be interred at Grace Lutheran Church (Boone, NC). If you desire, donations can be made to: Martha Summers Satterwhite Scholarship in Sociology at Lenoir-Rhyne University (625 7th Avenue NE, Hickory, NC 28603).

Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 26, 2020.
July 25, 2020
We were so sad to hear of Martha's passing. I worked for Martha's husband, Terry, at UT Med School in Infectious Diseases, and got to know Martha. She and Terry hosted many department parties at their home. I remember her as one of the kindest and most gracious woman, always with such a beautiful smile and sweet voice. Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers. Love you all.
Irma and Lou Bujnoch
Friend
