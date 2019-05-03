Martha (Dunn) Shaw



1920-2019

Martha Irene "Girlie" (Dunn) Shaw, 98, formerly of Whitney, TX passed peacefully away Tuesday, April 30 at her home in Tomball. The family will receive friends Sunday May 5, 2019 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Klein Funeral Home, Tomball. Services will be held on Monday May 6, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., in the chapel of Klein Memorial Mausoleum at the cemetery in Tomball.

Mrs. Shaw was born on July 13, 1920, in the Lace Community of Whitney, the daughter of Boss Carroll Dunn and Jessie Lee Golden. She attended school in the Crow and Bethel Communities as a young girl. Later moving closer to town and transferring to Whitney School, she was voted best player on the school volleyball team. She graduated in the 11th grade as this was the highest grade in those days.

She married Herman Robert Shaw on November 24, 1938, in Whitney, and married for 66 years when he passed in 2005. Shortly after being married they moved to Houston in 1939, living there for 52 years. When he was in the U.S. Navy for five years, she moved with him to Navy bases in Corpus Christi and Los Angeles, Calif. Settling once again in Houston they started their business, Airline Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Service and retired in early 1980. In 1991 they moved to Tomball to live out the rest of their lives. An avid genealogist for more than 60 years she not only gathered pertinent information for generations to come but met every new relative with enthusiasm. She was preceded in death by: daughter – Barbara Lynn Myers; and granddaughter – Sheri Lynn (Myers) Bivens; one brother – Oliver Leroy Dunn; and nephew – Billy Charles Dunn.

Survivors include: one daughter – Gwendolyn Marie Harvill and husband, Robert, of Tomball; son-in-law – Walter Thomas Myers, Sr.; nephew – Roy Wayne Dunn of Louisiana; four grandchildren – Walter Thomas Myers, Jr. and his wife, Linda, of Magnolia, Stacy Marie Chandler and her husband, Michael of Weatherford, and Carissa Marie Knox and her husband, Shane, Ashley DeAnn Jones and her husband, Richard, all of Tomball; seven great-grandchildren – Janet Nicole and Lauren Michelle Bivens, Michael Gayle and Nicholas Lee Chandler, Payton Nichole and Riley Michelle Knox, and Olivia Faye Jones; several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Klein Funeral Home, 1400 West Main Street, Tomball, Texas 77375 was in charge of arrangements. Published in Houston Chronicle on May 3, 2019