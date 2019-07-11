Martha Sue (Walker) Kibbe

1937-2019

Sue (Walker) Kibbe, 81, of Houston, TX, passed away and went to be with the Lord in Heaven on July 6, 2019. She was born in Ashland, KS, on September 20, 1937 to Val and Josephine Walker. She was married to Ken Kibbe for 61 years. Sue had many talents including sewing, fashion design, quilting, and gardening, and had a sewing business for a number of years. Sue loved being a part of her bridge group and cherished those friendships. She used her talents to help others through the Mission Stitchers ministry, she was a faithful supporter of all of her grandkids' many activities, she had prolific vegetable gardens, and she absolutely loved RVing and Sue made many friends along the way in all of her activities. She was preceded in death by husband Ken, father Val, mother Josephine, brother Dale, and grandson David. She is survived by brothers Harry (Joyce) Walker and Jerry (Sharon) Walker, sons Jay (Doreen) Kibbe and Kale (Debbie) Kibbe and daughter Lisa Saunders, 5 grandsons and 1 granddaughter, Andy (Tess) Saunders, Doug Saunders, Kenneth David (Brenda) Kibbe, Katy Kibbe, Daniel Kibbe, and Joe Kibbe.

A visitation will be held from 5pm – 8pm Thursday, July 11th at Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home. A memorial service will be at 1pm Friday, July 12th at Memorial Drive United Methodist Church, 12955 Memorial Drive, Houston. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 11, 2019