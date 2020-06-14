Martha E. Watson
1930-2020
Martha E. Watson passed away peacefully on June 7, 2020. She was born to parents, Thomas Ford and Mary Plama Watson in Gadsden, AL on May 20, 1930. Martha just celebrated her 90th birthday, hearing from many of her family and friends. Preceding her in death were siblings Virginia Layton, Frank and Sam Watson. She is survived by sister-in-law Mignon Watson, niece Patty Mullins (David) and nephews Lynn Layton (Cindy) and Tim Watson (Pam).
Martha grew up in Laverne, Alabama and received her BS in Elementary Ed from the University of Montevallo and her MS in Ed from the University of Houston. Martha enjoyed a long career with HISD as a teacher, supervisor, and principal taking early retirement in 1984. She loved and enjoyed playing golf and bridge. Retirement came naturally to her as she surrounded herself with many friends made throughout her 65 years in Houston. Many evenings were spent enjoying her sing-alongs when she would sit down at her piano, playing by ear the good old tunes - after first serving them a home cooked meal!
She will be missed very much, as she was a joy to be with and will be remembered as a loving, spunky and witty friend.
A special thank you to her good friends Carol Greenberg and Kay Metcalf who were there for her, to the Staff at The Village of Meyerland, and to Season's Hospice. Memorial donations may be made to Season's Hospice (seasonsfoundation.org),Gayle Wells Foundation for Early Onset Alzheimer's(gaylewells.org), or to a charity of your choice.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 14, 2020.