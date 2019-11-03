|
|
Martha Yarbrough
1922-2019
Martha Joy Gibson Yarbrough passed gently into the arms of her loving Lord and Savior on October 31,2019. Martha was born Feb 17,1922 in Houston, TX where she lived a long life. She graduated from San Jacinto High School.
She is preceded in death by her mother Eunora Sample Gibson and father Henry Gibson, her husband Reagan B. Yarbrough, and son David R. Yarbrough.
She is survived by her daughter Susan Yarbrough Ashy and husband Charles T Ashy. grandson Daniel Yarbrough Ashy, and niece Carol Gerner.
She provided a loving home for her husband and children for over 60 yrs. She was always very active with her family's busy schedule. In addition, she worked for Texas Produce Co. for many years as a bookkeeper.
Martha was a member of the Christian Church . She was also an over 50 yr member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Park Place Chapter #731, where she held numerous appointments.
She served as Mother Advisor for the Order of Rainbow for Girls, Park Place Chapter. Most recently she was a member of the community of the Gardens of Bellaire Assisted Living where for the last 7 years, she looked forward to each day full of activities.
Martha's family extends their gratitude to the compassionate staff at the Gardens of Bellaire for all their love and care. Also, many thanks to Bluebonnet Hospice for their care and support.
Martha was a breast cancer survivor of over 50 years. For anyone desiring, donations to the would be appreciated in lieu of flowers.
A visitation will begin at 10:00am, followed by funeral service at 11:00am, in the Chapel of Angels of Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Burial immediately following at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 3, 2019